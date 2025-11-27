Ray J Spends Thanksgiving In Jail After Threatening Princess Love With Loaded Gun

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love during a chaotic live stream, marking a new low in his increasingly erratic behavior.

Ray J hit what might be his lowest point yet when he was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love during a completely unhinged live stream that left their children traumatized and viewers stunned.

The chaos erupted around 4 AM when the troubled singer went live from his Porter Ranch home, immediately launching into a rant about having “the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world.”

What started as another one of Ray J’s increasingly frequent social media meltdowns quickly escalated into something far more dangerous when he grabbed a handgun off the table and loaded it on camera.

“If these n****s step foot close to this door I’m going to blow this f**ing sht away, bro,” Ray J said while handling the weapon, according to the live stream footage that captured every disturbing moment.

The situation spiraled completely out of control when Princess Love entered the frame holding their daughter, Melody, attempting to remove the children from what had become a volatile environment.

That’s when Ray J’s behavior reached its most alarming point – Princess Love repeatedly accused him of pointing the gun at her and their child.

“You pointed a gun at us,” Princess Love said multiple times during the confrontation, while Ray J fired back by calling her and her cousin drunk.

The exchange grew more heated when Princess Love called him a “woman abuser,” revealing the toxic dynamic that’s been playing out in their relationship. When a man entered the scene and confronted Ray J, the singer’s threats became even more explicit and dangerous.

“I’ll shoot the f*** out of you,” he snapped, followed by even more chilling words: “I’ll kill you. Get out of my house before I shoot you right now. I got a gun on me.”

The sound of a child crying could be heard as police sirens approached in the background. Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that officers responded to a domestic violence call involving threats, cleared the residence, and took Ray J into custody.

He was booked on charges of making criminal threats with bail set at $50,000. This latest incident represents the culmination of months of increasingly erratic behavior from the 44-year-old entertainer.

Over the past six months, Ray J has made a series of bizarre and controversial statements that have raised serious questions about his mental state and judgment. Most notably, he’s been making wild claims about working with federal authorities to build a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, statements that have landed him in legal hot water.

During various live streams and interviews, Ray J has alleged that the Kardashians are under federal investigation, claims that legal experts have called completely unfounded and defamatory in a lawsuit. In response, Ray J has countersued, alleging that Kim and Kris violated a $6 million settlement agreement related to their infamous sex tape.

He claims the Kardashians have been working behind the scenes to damage his reputation and business interests, accusations that have only stoked an already explosive legal fire. The gun incident with Princess Love isn’t just another celebrity domestic dispute; it’s the latest chapter in what appears to be a man spiraling out of control while his children watch.

Earlier this month, during a meltdown with his new girlfriend, Ray j claimed he wanted Princess Love back, but that’s out the window

The fact that this all played out on a live stream, with viewers witnessing the trauma in real time, makes it even more disturbing.