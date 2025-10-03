Ray J Exposes Kim Kardashian’s Alleged $6 Million “Hush Money” Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian paid him $6 million to stay silent about their sex tape and accused her of bribery during a heated livestream.

Ray J dropped a bombshell during a Twitch livestream, claiming Kim Kardashian paid him $6 million in hush money to keep quiet about their infamous 2007 sex tape, calling the alleged payout “bribery” and accusing her of trying to control him through cash.

“These b###### already paid me $5 million, and they tryna make me a slave,” Ray J said while displaying what he claimed were legal documents during the livestream. “I got all the proof. This is you telling me, ‘Please don’t tell nobody.’ You going to jail. This is bribery.”

The singer and entrepreneur didn’t hold back as he aired out years of frustration, alleging that Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, orchestrated more than just the original tape.

“Kris, you told me what to do. You made me shoot another dirty sex tape with your daughter, and you made me do dirty things,” he said.

Ray J also claimed the agreement included four payments totaling $6 million, with the final $1 million installment due in April 2026.

He argued that the existence of such a deal proves he didn’t defame the Kardashians.

“You keep pressing me every year, and I don’t wanna take this s### no more. I don’t wanna take y’all f###### money,” Ray J said. “The arbitration s###’s out the door, bro. What are you doing? This is hush money from a lie that you created.”

He added, “I’m obsessed with you? You’re obsessed with me.”

Ray J just went live on Twitch, claiming that Kim Kardashian paid him $6 million in 2023 as hush money



This comes after Kim and Kris Jenner sued him for defamation over his claim that he was working with the feds on a RICO case against their family pic.twitter.com/1tNxnHV1IV — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 2, 2025

Kim Kardashian Threatens Legal Actions Over RICO Allegations

The livestream came just days after Kardashian and Jenner filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J, accusing him of fabricating claims about a federal racketeering investigation.

The lawsuit cites a September 30 livestream in which Ray J said, “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy. He added, “The feds is coming.”

Their legal team called the statements “false and defamatory,” adding, “There is no credible evidence whatsoever to support Ray J’s accusations.”

The sex tape in question was released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007, reportedly earning Kardashian a multimillion-dollar settlement.

Though she initially filed a lawsuit to block its release, she later dropped the case. Ray J has long alleged that Jenner played a role in the tape’s release and claimed additional footage exists. The Kardashian camp have repeatedly denied those allegations.