READ: Diddy’s Must-Have Items According To Assistant

David James testified that Sean “Diddy” Combs required a constant supply of pills, skincare products and sexual items—often paid for with James’ own credit card.

Diddy demanded applesauce, Ecstasy and a Louis Vuitton bag stocked with pills and cash, according to his former assistant who testified Tuesday (May 20) in a federal courtroom during the Hip-Hop mogul’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

David James, who worked for Diddy from 2007 to 2009, told jurors he was responsible for maintaining a rotating inventory of personal items for Combs, including toiletries, drugs and sexual supplies — all of which had to be ready at a moment’s notice.

“I’d bring him apple sauce, jello, Fiji water. His toiletry bag with ointments, Just for Men, we bought 40 items so he wouldn’t call us later,” James said under oath. “I’d get a key, like at the Trump International.”

James said he was also tasked with preparing a Louis Vuitton bag that doubled as a mobile pharmacy and cash stash.

“I’d set up the medicine bag in the personal LV bag,” he said. When asked what was inside, James replied, “A Viagra, Ecstasy, percs—”

James testified he often used his own money to keep the stash full.

“I’d use my personal credit card, Bad Boy paid me back,” he said, referring to Combs’ entertainment company.

James also described stocking hotel rooms with an array of intimate products. According to his testimony, he regularly purchased baby oil, Astroglide lubricant and condoms — all paid for in cash.

The former assistant said he sometimes filled prescriptions under his own name, including Percocet, and claimed Combs took Ecstasy daily. James admitted to taking the drug himself during one of Combs’ parties, saying, “Yes. I was drinking Ciroc, I took Ecstasy, I was Diddy-bopping.”

He added that Combs later confronted him about it after reviewing party footage.

“He asked me, ‘Hey Playboy, was that you dancing around at the party?’ I said yes and he said, ‘I’m going to keep the video in case I ever need it.’”

When asked what that meant, James replied, “That I’d be embarrassed.”

Combs is facing federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution. The trial continues this week in New York.