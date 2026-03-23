Reginae Carter Confirms Lil Wayne Dated Solange Knowles, Exonerating Bow Wow

Reginae Carter just put her seal on what Bow Wow claimed back in December 2020 about her pops and Solange Knowles.

During the March 19 episode of her “Heir Time” podcast, she confirmed the romance while chatting with Toie Ashanti, Rick Ross’s daughter.

When Toie asked if she’d ever been obsessed with one of her dad’s girlfriends, Reginae didn’t hold back. She said she loved Nivea, Trina, and Solange. ew.

Wayne’s dating history is pretty well documented at this point. He and Nivea go way back, and they share a son together.

His engagement to Trina happened in the mid-2000s and was public knowledge.

But Solange? That romance stayed completely quiet until now. Reginae’s confirmation is the first real acknowledgment from someone close to Wayne about the relationship.

Bow Wow spilled the beans on Clubhouse five years ago, and most people thought he was just trying to go viral.

He claimed Wayne and Solange secretly dated in the early 2000s when Weezy first came on the scene. At the time, folks were split on whether to believe it.

Some said they already knew. Others thought Bow was just stirring things up for attention. Now that Reginae’s confirming it, the whole story’s got way more weight.

Wayne hasn’t publicly responded to the claim that he’s dating Solange, and it’s unclear whether he plans to address it. Solange’s team also hasn’t released any statement about Reginae’s confirmation.