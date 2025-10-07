Remy Ma Becoming TV Mogul With Launch Of Streaming Platform Remy Network

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Remy Ma is bringing Hip-Hop and storytelling to center stage with the launch of her new digital venture, Remy Network, a streaming platform set to debut on Thanksgiving Day.

The free, ad-supported service will feature both AVOD (Ad-Supported Video on Demand) and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels, providing filmmakers and creatives with a platform to showcase content rooted in Hip-Hop culture.

The network will also serve as a launchpad for Remy Ma’s celebrity peers who want to create and distribute original television content.

“Everything I’m building now comes from a place of purpose. Remy Network isn’t just another streaming service; it’s a home for creativity and collaboration,” said Remy Ma. “This network is about giving our community a stage to tell our stories our way and making sure those stories are seen and valued.”

The Remy Network will feature a mix of original scripted series, documentaries, reality shows, concerts, music specials, sports programming and financial content—all centered around the culture and influence of Hip-Hop.

To handle the technical side, Remy Ma has partnered with OTTera, a company that specializes in global OTT and FAST channel solutions. OTTera will manage the distribution and monetization of the platform, ensuring it reaches audiences across various devices and services.

“OTTera is thrilled to partner with Remy Network on this exciting launch,” said Stephen L. Hodge, CEO of OTTera. “Our mission has always been to empower creators and brands with the technology, distribution, and monetization tools they need to scale globally. Remy Network represents a culturally significant and innovative platform that we are proud to support.”

The partnership aims to deliver seamless streaming while opening up revenue opportunities for creators and advertisers. With OTTera’s infrastructure, Remy Network is positioned to become a global destination for Hip-Hop-driven content.

OTTera x Remy Network

Remy Ma built her television experience across reality, hosting, and scripted roles. She reemerged on Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015, sharing her life and creative comeback with viewers, then starred in Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies, which highlighted her family dynamic.

She later hosted VH1’s My True Crime Story, bringing her voice to tales of resilience and redemption, and appeared in scripted projects like Queens and The Perfect Find. Those experiences positioned her to lead her own platform with a clear understanding of storytelling and production.

Remy Network represents a natural evolution from Remy Ma’s earlier venture into entertainment entrepreneurship.

In 2021, she launched Chrome 23, a women’s-only battle rap league. The name stands for “Chromosome 23” – the pair of chromosomes that determines biological sex.

The battle rap league has featured prominent female battlers, including Ms. Hustle, 40 B.A.R.R.S., and Jaz the Rapper. Chrome 23 events have drawn significant viewership on platforms like YouTube, with some battles reaching over 100,000 views.

Both Chrome 23 and Remy Network reflect the artist’s commitment to creating platforms for underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry. The streaming service launch positions her as a big-time player in the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

The November 28 debut will test whether Remy Ma’s vision for culturally authentic programming can capture audiences in an increasingly crowded streaming market.

Remy Network is scheduled to go live on November 28, aligning its launch with a major U.S. holiday to maximize visibility.

.