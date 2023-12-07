Rick Ross Claps Back After 50 Cent Drags Him To Diddy Lawsuit Backlash 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cen​​t unearthed some controversial old Rick Ross lyrics in a bid to drag him into the uproar surrounding the lawsuits filed against Diddy.

50 Cent hasn’t grown tired of trolling Diddy over the recent sexual assault lawsuits, and now he’s also dragging longtime nemesis Rick Ross into the fray.

After clowning Ross and Meek Mill’s Too Good to Be True album sales earlier this week, 50 Cent took to Instagram to remind his followers about some of Rozay’s old lyrics.

He shared a trio of images while sharing a report on him donating the proceeds of his upcoming Diddy documentary to sexual assault victims. Alongside the report, 50 Cent posted a throwback image of Diddy and Rick Ross alongside lyrics from the Miami rapper’s controversial verse on Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O”

“WTF,” he wrote in the caption. “At some point you gotta just do the right thing.”

“Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it,” the MMG honcho raps on the 2013 track. “I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

Rick Ross apologized after listeners deemed the lyrics pro-rape, but the verse drew hefty criticism and lost him a lucrative partnership with Reebok.

Rick Ross caught wind of Fiddy’s post and clapped back on Instagram while firing a stray intended for 50 Cent’s girlfriend, model Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines.

He referenced his comments earlier this week about Cuban Link being a “Dream Chasers b####,” and tied her to Meek Mill signee Omelly. “Single and Video coming,” he wrote, teasing a collab, although he seemingly confused Cuban Link with rapper Cuban Doll.