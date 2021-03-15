Rick Ross Underwriting Free Health Care Visits For Every Person In Georgia

(AllHipHop News)
Rick Ross is now expanding his empire past music, real estate, and the food industries and has recently announced his investment into Jetdoc, a virtual urgent care and telehealth app created to affordable virtual healthcare to millions.
The “Hustlin” rapper has linked up with healthcare veteran Tommy Duncan for the Georgia launch.
To reach those in the state, they’ve created the “Give the Gift of Health” campaign and will be “spending $1M to offer one free doctor visit for EVERY Georgian through the service. No credit card required, or strings attached.”
On his Instagram, Rozay captioned, “THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE @myjetdoc HAS ARRIVED TO GEORGIA !!! LIFE IS PRICELESS !! This venture is one most personal to me.
” I understand the struggle with healthcare myself after being placed on a ventilator while unconscious with my mother holding my hand in 2018. This was the perfect opportunity to partner w/ @tommy2duncan to bring something necessary to our community. @myjetdoc HERE IT IS !! LETS GO.. LETS LEAD.. LETS LIVE !! We’re off to an AMAZING start in #FLORIDA DOWNLOAD THE APP TODAY. EACH ONE,TEACH ONE !!!”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMP40uhluNa/
Another power move in less than a week.
Earlier in the month he starred in “Coming 2 America” as an African security guard and purchased basketball player Amar’e Stoudemire’s $3.5 million Florida estate.