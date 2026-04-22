Rihanna Shooting Suspect Completely Cut Off From Her Child

Ivanna Ortiz loses all custody of her child after the Rihanna shooting arrest, with the judge granting her ex 100% control.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz just got completely cut off from her kid for letting off shots at Rihanna while she was in her mansion in Los Angeles, and a Florida judge made it crystal clear there’s basically no way back.

The court ruled she has zero contact with her child unless the father personally signs off on it, which means her ex, Jed Nikko Valdez Sangalang, now has 100% time-sharing and full control over everything in the child’s life.

This isn’t some temporary thing either. The judge locked this down tight after Sangalang’s attorney, Hal Roen, laid out the whole situation in court.

The custody battle connects directly to Ortiz’s mental health history and her current legal nightmare.

She was previously Baker Acted in Florida before 2023, meaning she was placed in a psychiatric facility against her will under state law.

During sworn testimony, Ortiz admitted to the Baker Act but claimed it was based on false accusations.

The judge wasn’t buying it and cited “concerning testimony” about her mental state, ordering a social investigation.

What really sealed the deal was the court’s fear that Ortiz might not return the child to Sangalang if given the chance.

Ortiz’s life has been falling apart on multiple fronts.

She lost her professional license to practice speech-language pathology in California after the charges came down.

Even worse, she’s facing 14 criminal charges, including one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

She allegedly fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 style rifle at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home in March, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were inside with their three kids at the time.

Ortiz pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held without bond in California while her case plays out.

Her bail is set at $1,875,000, and she’s barred from going anywhere near Rihanna or her family.

The bigger custody trial won’t even be scheduled until her criminal case wraps up, which means this situation could drag on for years.

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