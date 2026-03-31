Rihanna Shooting Suspect Loses Career License As Career Implodes

Ivanna Ortiz’s professional license gets revoked after she’s accused of firing twenty rounds at Rihanna’s home.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz lost her professional license to practice speech-language pathology in California after she allegedly fired roughly twenty rounds from an AR-15 style rifle into Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home on March 8. f

The 35-year-old Orlando resident, who’d held her license since April 2016, now faces one count of attempted murder, ten counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and three counts of shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

If convicted on all charges, she’s looking at life in prison.

The state attorney general requested the license revocation at the urging of California’s speech pathology governing board, according to court documents.

Ortiz had been certified for over a decade, and her license wasn’t set to expire until June 2027.

Ortiz pleaded not guilty on Wednesday during her arraignment. She told investigators after her arrest that she “wasn’t attempting murder,” though prosecutors allege the shooting was willful, deliberate, and premeditated.

Before the incident, Ortiz had posted angry messages on social media targeting Rihanna, falsely claiming the singer had AIDS and demanding she “say something to me directly.”

Her attorney, public defender Derek Ray Dillman, requested that her bail be reduced from $1.875 million to $70,000 based on financial hardship, but the judge denied the motion.

Deputy District Attorney Alex Bott argued that Ortiz posed a serious threat to public safety, noting that the shooting could have easily resulted in multiple homicides.

Rihanna told police she and A$AP Rocky were inside an Airstream trailer on her property when she heard approximately ten loud sounds like something banging on metal.

She woke Rocky, told him they were being shot at, and pushed both of them to the ground.

The couple then ran to their main house to check on their three children, Rihanna’s mother, and two staff members, all of whom were present at the time.

Three bullets struck the Airstream’s windshield and side but didn’t penetrate the vehicle.

The suspect was previously arrested in Florida for domestic violence, careless driving, and violating pretrial release conditions.

Her trial date hasn’t been set, but prosecutors are seeking the maximum penalty available under California law.