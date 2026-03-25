Rihanna’s Would Be Killer Loses Attempt To Get $70K Bail, Judge Keeps Her Locked Up

Rihanna’s alleged shooter pleads not guilty to attempted murder after firing 20 rounds at her Beverly Hills home in March.

The woman who drove from Florida to try and off superstar billionaire Rihanna in broad daylight was dragged into court today to face the music, so to speak.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, a 35-year-old from Orlando, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and 13 additional felony charges stemming from the March 8 incident that left bullet holes in the singer’s gate, walls, and a parked RV outside her property.

The shooting happened around 1:15 P.M. PT when Ortiz allegedly fired approximately 20 rounds from a white Tesla positioned across the street from Rihanna’s gate.

One bullet penetrated the house itself, and Rihanna was inside the residence at the time of the attack.

Police located the white Tesla fleeing south on Coldwater Canyon Drive and arrested Ortiz at a Sherman Oaks shopping center just 30 minutes after the 911 call came in.

Officers recovered an assault rifle and seven shell casings from her vehicle.

During her court appearance, Ortiz’s public defender, Derek Ray Dillman, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf while she stood in a custody area.

She waived her right to a speedy preliminary hearing, and her attorney requested that her bail be reduced from $1.9 million to $70,000.

The judge denied that request, keeping her locked up on the higher amount.

The charges against Ortiz are serious. She’s facing one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

Prosecutors have described the attack as willful, deliberate, and premeditated, according to court documents.

If she’s convicted on all counts, Ortiz could spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, and authorities continue to piece together what led to the attack on one of music’s biggest stars.