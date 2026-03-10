Rihanna Flees Los Angeles After Bible-Thumping Woman Shoots Up Her Mansion

Rihanna departed Los Angeles after a Florida woman was arrested for firing multiple gunshots at her Beverly Hills residence.

Rihanna left Los Angeles on Monday (March 10) after a woman fired multiple shots at her Beverly Hills mansion while she was inside the home.

The 38-year-old singer drove to Van Nuys Airport with a convoy of SUVs and boarded a small twin-engine private jet to escape the area.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, from Florida, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. She’s being held on a $10.2 million bail after allegedly opening fire at the property on Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatch audio obtained by multiple outlets, approximately 10 rounds were fired from an AR-15-style weapon during the attack out of a white Tesla with temporary paper plates.

Police tracked Ortiz to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where she was taken into custody.

The LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating the incident, with detectives working to determine her motive.

What makes this case particularly disturbing is Ortiz’s background. She’s a Christian influencer who reportedly made threats toward Rihanna just days before the shooting.

Court records show she has previous arrests for domestic violence, careless driving, and violating pretrial release conditions in Florida. In December, she filed an appeal to overturn a custody decision involving her child.

A source close to the couple told the New York Post that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky “don’t know much” about what happened and were “left in the dark” regarding the shooter’s identity and motivations.

Rocky wasn’t home during the attack, though it remains unclear whether their three children were present. The couple shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2, plus daughter Rocki, born in September.

Rihanna purchased the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in 2021.

The property sits on a sprawling 21,958-square-foot lot in the tony Post Office neighborhood, originally built in the 1930s.

Her neighbors include Madonna and Mariah Carey, who have been leasing a property nearby for years. The home features an open-air courtyard and pool, positioned directly across the street from Paul McCartney’s residence.

The incident marks a serious security breach for one of music’s biggest stars.

No injuries were reported, and authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.