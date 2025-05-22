Rod Wave Was “Victim” Of Burglary, Lawyers Issue Fiery Statement 2

AllHipHop

Rod Wave was arrested after a shooting at his Georgia home that police say is tied to a previous burglary, but his lawyers insist he did nothing wrong.

Rod Wave was arrested Tuesday (May 20) in Milton, Georgia, after police say gunfire erupted during a domestic incident linked to an earlier, unreported burglary at his residence.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Rodarius Marcell Green, turned himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and was released later that day on a $50,000 bond.

His legal team, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, swiftly pushed back on the allegations in a statement to WSB-TV, saying, “There is no truth to these charges. Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes.”

They added, “How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible.” The attorneys concluded, “This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”

According to Milton police, the April 21 shooting was not a random act. Investigators believe it stemmed from a prior break-in at the property, which had not been reported before the gunfire.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the burglary but say it may have played a role in the confrontation.

Rod Wave now faces more than a dozen criminal charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and tampering with evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no court date has been announced.