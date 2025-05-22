Rod Wave Was “Victim” Of Burglary, Lawyers Issue Fiery Statement 2

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave was arrested after a shooting at his Georgia home that police say is tied to a previous burglary, but his lawyers insist he did nothing wrong.

Rod Wave was arrested Tuesday (May 20) in Milton, Georgia, after police say gunfire erupted during a domestic incident linked to an earlier, unreported burglary at his residence.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Rodarius Marcell Green, turned himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and was released later that day on a $50,000 bond.

His legal team, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, swiftly pushed back on the allegations in a statement to WSB-TV, saying, “There is no truth to these charges. Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes.”

They added, “How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible.” The attorneys concluded, “This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”

According to Milton police, the April 21 shooting was not a random act. Investigators believe it stemmed from a prior break-in at the property, which had not been reported before the gunfire.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the burglary but say it may have played a role in the confrontation.

Rod Wave now faces more than a dozen criminal charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and tampering with evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no court date has been announced.