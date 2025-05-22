Rod Wave Was “Victim” Of Burglary, Lawyers Issue Fiery Statement 2

Rod Wave was arrested Tuesday (May 20) in Milton, Georgia, after police say gunfire erupted during a domestic incident linked to an earlier, unreported burglary at his residence.
The 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Rodarius Marcell Green, turned himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and was released later that day on a $50,000 bond.
His legal team, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, swiftly pushed back on the allegations in a statement to WSB-TV, saying, “There is no truth to these charges. Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes.”
They added, “How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible.” The attorneys concluded, “This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”
According to Milton police, the April 21 shooting was not a random act. Investigators believe it stemmed from a prior break-in at the property, which had not been reported before the gunfire.
Authorities have not disclosed further details about the burglary but say it may have played a role in the confrontation.
Rod Wave now faces more than a dozen criminal charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and tampering with evidence.
The investigation remains ongoing, and no court date has been announced.