Safaree Samuels Angers Social Media With Vulgar Cassie Comments Amid Diddy Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Safaree Samuels faced backlash after making crude comments about Cassie’s testimony in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial, sparking outrage across social media.

Safaree Samuels drew intense backlash this week after posting a crude comment about Cassie in the wake of her harrowing four-day testimony in the federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Diddy.

The “Love & Hip Hop” reality star and rapper weighed in on social media with remarks many called tone-deaf and disrespectful, given the disturbing nature of Cassie’s allegations.

“If I was Cassie husband I wouldn’t care bout nothing she saying either because it was all b4 me.. I would just know I need to turn my freak up a million knotches,” Safaree Samuels wrote on X.

If I was Cassie husband I wouldn’t care bout nothing she saying either because it was all b4 me.. I would just know I need to turn my freak up a million knotches 😂😂😂 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) May 16, 2025

The comment prompted swift condemnation from users who accused him of trivializing trauma.

“Having a daughter and making this comment is truly vile,” one user fumed while another wrote: “u haven’t said something smart in over a decade.”

Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, testified that Combs forced her into drug-fueled group sex sessions with male escorts, coerced her into degrading acts, and used explicit videos to control her.

An escort urinated in her mouth on Combs’ orders while he watched, she told the court. Ventura also described being pushed into a pool of baby oil for his sexual gratification and said she was made to fake enthusiasm during unwanted encounters.

Samuels continued with another post: “If I was Cassie I’d take that money leave America and live a peaceful life on an island where nobody would know me! 10 mill can last a lifetime if you live normal!”

Critics called the comment dismissive of the trauma Cassie endured, especially after she testified about being drugged, developing an opioid addiction, and fearing for her safety.

She also said Combs threatened to release sex tapes to blackmail her.

The 55-year-old Hip-Hop mogul has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution.

The trial, which began earlier this week, has already drawn national attention due to the graphic and disturbing nature of the testimony.

Samuels, best known for his appearances on Love & Hip Hop and his past relationship with Nicki Minaj, added one more comment that fueled the outrage: “This diddy trial made me realize I’m not a freak.. I’m an angel … Damnn.”

The trial continues this week in federal court, with more witnesses expected to testify, including Cassie’s mother and former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard.

When it was raining, SENSE, you used an umbrella — Lizzie Bambi (@lizzie_Bambi) May 16, 2025

Sometimes silence is better!!!! — J Ro. (@_jro427) May 16, 2025

Didn’t you abuse Nicki? And steal her money and give it to prostitutes.. yes or no — MISS VIRGO (@varruechexo) May 16, 2025

There’s nothing funny about this smh — Erica 🇵🇷 (@edelgado1234) May 16, 2025

You’re weird af for this. Weird always but extra weird today! — MC 🖤 (@MarliTHEEMogul) May 16, 2025

Excerpt: