Sayso P Killer Smacked With $10M Bond Over Sauce Walka Shooting & Murder Case

Kevin Brown faced a $10M bond after his arrest for killing rapper Sayso P and wounding Sauce Walka in a Memphis shooting.

Kevin Brown, the 23-year-old man accused of gunning down Memphis rapper Sayso P and wounding Houston Hip-Hop star Sauce Walka in a brazen downtown Memphis shooting, has been slapped with a staggering $10 million bond following his arrest by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee.

Brown was captured in Clarksville, Tennessee, after months on the run for the March 24 shooting that left 27-year-old Letorian Hunt, known professionally as Sayso P, dead and left Sauce Walka injured.

The daylight ambush occurred in downtown Memphis as the rappers were reportedly leaving a local venue.

The case took a dramatic turn when Brown’s alleged co-conspirator, 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, was found shot to death in Houston just days after the Memphis shooting. Police ruled Dandridge’s death a homicide, though the circumstances surrounding his killing remain under investigation.

Sauce Walka broke his silence about the tragedy in an Instagram post.

“Words or tears can’t explain the loss I feel! Splatt I wish your fat ahh listened to me and stayed in the room. I told u we could smoke that blunt after security and the rest of our familia pull up.. SOSAMAN TOLD U F .. dat weed wait til we leave an hit superior first.. You always so hardheaded blood but u kno ima ride wit u regardless we come together we leave together,” Sauce Walk said, memorializing his fallen friend.

Memphis police identified Brown and Dandridge as suspects through surveillance footage showing them exiting a white vehicle near the scene. Brown faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

The $10 million bond reflects the severity of the charges and Brown’s flight risk after evading capture for months.

Brown’s arrest brings some closure to a case that has haunted the Hip-Hop community for months, though questions remain about the motive behind the deadly attack.