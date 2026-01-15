Sexyy Red Bringing The Raunch To AVN Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red will perform at the 2026 AVN Awards in Las Vegas, joining an elite lineup of hip-hop stars who’ve graced the adult industry’s stage.

Sexyy Red is about to bring her nasty energy to Las Vegas for the biggest night in adult entertainment.

The St. Louis rapper was just announced as the featured musical guest for the 2026 AVN Awards Show and honestly, this makes perfect sense.

The 43rd annual ceremony goes down January 24 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, with adult superstars Abigaiil Morris and ItsLo hosting. AVN CEO Tony Rios made the announcement and he’s clearly excited about what Sexyy Red brings to the table.

“Sexyy Red’s fearless energy, authenticity, and chart-driving hits make her an undeniable force in today’s music landscape,” Rios said in the announcement. “She embodies the confidence and bold self-expression that define the AVN Awards, and we’re excited for her to bring that electrifying presence to our biggest night of the year.”

The flame-haired rapper will perform her hits like “Pound Town,” “SkeeYee,” “Get It Sexyy,” and “Looking for the Hoes (Ain’t My Fault).”

Sexyy Red joins a pretty elite group of hip-hop artists who’ve performed at the AVN Awards over the years. Most recently, Jason Derulo was the featured musical guest at the 2025 show.

Before him, Cardi B made history in 2019 as the first female musical performer at the event, delivering a memorable performance of “Bickenhead.” Other major names who’ve graced the AVN stage include Lil Wayne, Iggy Azalea, Flo Rida, Doja Cat, Kehlani, and DJ Diplo.

The AVN Awards Show is basically the Oscars of the adult industry, recognizing outstanding achievements from the past year.

Tickets are available to the public at avn.com/awards, allowing fans to attend if they wish to see Sexyy Red perform live in Vegas.

The 2026 GayVN Awards Show takes place two days earlier, on January 22, also at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for anyone interested in attending that event as well.