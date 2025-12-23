Sherrone Moore’s Problems Multiply Five-Fold As More Women Come Forward

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sherrone Moore’s scandal deepens as five women claim the fired Michigan coach made unwanted advances through social media over several years

Sherrone Moore faces mounting accusations from five women who say the disgraced Michigan coach made unwanted advances over several years.

The 39-year-old married father was fired from his $5 million coaching job and arrested for home invasion and stalking after allegedly breaking into his assistant’s apartment.

The latest claims paint Moore as someone who used social media to target women with inappropriate messages.

One woman said Moore slid into her DMs on November 1, right after his team beat Purdue. She thought it was a fake account at first. Moore would respond to women’s Instagram stories with fire emojis and ask.

“How did we start following each other,” when he had followed them first.

In one exchange, he offered to fly a woman to Michigan. When she asked if she’d be “holed up in some hotel,” Moore replied: “I guess we will have to see! I would say yes but you would also have a driver haha.”

The coach’s questionable behavior extends beyond recent allegations.

Moore attended a party hosted by Diddy in 2018, according to his own social media posts.

The music mogul was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in 2025 after being convicted on charges related to transporting people for prostitution.

Moore’s downfall began when Michigan fired him for having an “inappropriate relationship” with executive assistant Paige Shiver.

Hours later, he allegedly broke into her apartment and threatened to kill himself. Police arrested him on charges of breaking and entering, home invasion and stalking.

The coach spent two nights in jail before posting $25,000 bond. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to six years behind bars. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His lawyer, Ellen Michaels, said Moore “denies any criminal wrongdoing” and called the allegations speculation. Moore’s wife, Kelli, appears to be standing by him despite the scandal. The couple has three children together.