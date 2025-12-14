Michigan Football Coach Hit Diddy Party Before Marriage, Career Imploded

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore’s 2018 attendance at Diddy’s party resurfaces as both men face serious legal troubles.

Disgraced Michigan coach Sherrone Moore hit up a Diddy party in 2018 and the revelation comes at the worst possible timing.

The embattled music mogul’s name resurfaced in headlines this week after the revelation that fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore had previously attended parties. Moore bragged about attending a Diddy-hosted Kentucky Derby celebration in 2018, posting on social media about the “great week” he had after partying with the Bad Boy freak.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence at Fort Dix after his conviction on prostitution-related charges under the Mann Act.

He was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have resulted in life imprisonment. Moore’s connection to Diddy’s party scene also emerged just as Netflix released Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the explosive four-part documentary series produced by 50 Cent.

The documentary dropped on December 2, examining the dark underbelly of Diddy’s empire and the allegations that brought down one of Hip-Hop’s most powerful figures.

The timing proves particularly damaging as Moore faces his own legal crisis. The 39-year-old coach was arrested on December 10 and charged with third-degree felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking and breaking and entering.

Prosecutors revealed Moore had been in a years-long inappropriate relationship with a Michigan staff member. When the woman ended their relationship on Monday morning, Moore allegedly bombarded her with calls and texts.

After she reported the harassment to university administrators, Moore broke into her apartment and grabbed kitchen knives and scissors, threatening to kill himself.

“I’m going to kill myself, I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life,” Moore allegedly told the victim, according to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski.

The coach’s mental health crisis became evident through 911 dispatch audio, where a caller described Moore as “suicidal” and said he’d been “stalking her for months.”

University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel was reportedly informed of Moore’s mental health issues on Sunday, leading to his immediate firing.

Moore’s 2018 social media posts show him celebrating at Diddy’s Trifecta Gala during Kentucky Derby weekend.

“What a great week in Paris! Such a blessing to be apart of the Michigan family! Off to the ville for the weekend to enjoy the #KentuckyDerby Festivities! \@trifectagala hosted by \@diddy tonight to start it off!” Moore posted in May 2018.

The coach later shared photos from the event, writing, “Diddy put on a show” as he posed with his wife, Kelli, at the celebration. This was years before Diddy’s parties became synonymous with the “freak-offs” and drug-fueled gatherings that formed the basis of federal charges.

However, the University of Michigan had allegedly investigated Moore’s conduct with women three separate times during his eight-year tenure.

OnlyFans model Mia Sorety recently claimed Moore slid into her DMs despite being married, saying she “wasn’t surprised” by the assault allegations.

The coach appeared in court Friday via livestream from Washtenaw County Jail, dressed in an all-white jail outfit. A judge set his bond at $25,000 cash and ordered GPS monitoring plus mandatory mental health treatment. Moore is prohibited from contacting his victim.

Since Michigan fired Moore “with cause,” the university no longer owes him the remaining balance on his five-year, $30 million contract.