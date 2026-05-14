Six-Year-Old Child Who Survived Pit Bull Attack, Wants Kendrick Lamar At Birthday

Romell Frazier Jr. is home after losing both arms in a pit bull attack and now he’s got one birthday wish: Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar might not know it yet, but a seven-year-old from Detroit is counting on him to show up for his birthday.

Romell Frazier Jr. lost both arms in a pit bull attack back in March, and after months of surgeries and rehabilitation, he’s finally home and ready to celebrate turning seven on July 31.

Romell’s got one specific wish: he wants Kendrick Lamar to come to his birthday party on July 31.

The kid loves Kendrick, and he’s not shy about asking for what he wants. Supporters have rallied around Romell’s recovery, and the community’s been showing up in ways that matter.

His mother, Preshauna Jones, has been by his side through every step of his recovery, watching her son relearn how to do things most kids take for granted.

The attack happened in March when two pit bulls mauled Romell in his backyard, leaving him with injuries that changed everything in seconds.

Beyond losing both arms, the dogs tore into his legs, damaging his right calf and part of his left foot.

He spent months in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries and learning to walk again, and according to ClickOnDetroit, the family shared videos of him taking his first steps back at the hospital.

Now that he’s home, the reality of his new life hits different every single day.

Preshauna’s been laid off, and the medical bills keep stacking up, even with insurance covering some costs. She’s got to feed Romell, help him with everything he used to do on his own, and be his hands and arms constantly.

“I have to be his hands and arms,” she said, describing how every moment reminds her of that day. Romell’s still smiling. He’s still happy. He’s still moving forward like a kid who’s got nothing but time and hope on his side.

That kind of resilience at six years old is something most adults never find.

Romell told reporters he’s feeling good and wanted people to know he’s okay, but that birthday wish is still out there waiting to come true.