Snoop Dogg’s LGBTQ+ Movie Comments Stir Outrage Hours After AFL Defense

Snoop Dogg drew criticism after saying he felt uneasy taking his grandson to see Lightyear due to LGBTQ+ themes.

Snoop Dogg found himself in hot water Tuesday (May 14) after saying he felt “scared to go to the movies” because of LGBTQ+ content in a children’s film, just hours after the Australian Football League publicly defended him amid backlash over his upcoming Grand Final performance.

During an appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast, the Hip-Hop icon explained how a trip to see Disney’s 2022 animated movie Lightyear with his grandson left him feeling caught off guard.

The film includes a same-sex couple and a brief kiss, which led to a moment that clearly rattled him.

“Papa Snoop? How’d she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!” his grandson asked, according to Snoop.

Snoop responded bluntly, “Aww s###, I didn’t come here for this s###. I just came to watch the g##### movie.”

He said the questions kept coming.

“I’m scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s### that I don’t have an answer for,” Snoop added. “These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to have questions. I don’t have the answers.”

The comments quickly drew backlash online, with critics pointing to his history of controversial remarks.

One user wrote, “Snoop Dogg was homophobic in the 90s and then became pro-Gay when Obama legalized gay marriage to avoid backlash, and now it’s socially acceptable to hate gay people again so he just went back to how he always was. Biggest sellout in Hip-Hop.”

Another added, “Snoop Dogg has a murder trial and prison sentences in his past but he’s worried about……explaining the existence of lesbians.”

AFL CEO Defends Snoop Dogg Following Upcoming Performance Backlash

The timing of the controversy added fuel to the fire, as it came just hours after AFL CEO Andrew Dillon defended the league’s decision to book Snoop for the Grand Final in September, despite concerns over his past lyrics and public statements.

“We cannot vouch for every lyric in every song ever written or performed by any artist who has appeared on our stage — Australian or international,” Dillon said.

He continued, “It is also important to remember that we engaged Snoop Dogg in 2025 as the person he is today. He has spoken publicly about his past, he has changed, and today he is a grandfather, philanthropist, he helps rehabilitate youth and is a global entertainer who has performed at both the Super Bowl and the Olympic Closing Ceremony to audiences of more than 100 million people.”