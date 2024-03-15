Soulja Boy Reacts To TikTok Ban, Claims It Stems From Money He’s Made On App

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy could end up devastated should the TikTok ban go through.

Soulja Boy has an interesting, somewhat self-centered theory about why the United States Congress passed the bill potentially banning TikTok.

On Wednesday (March 13), Soulja Boy appeared to react to the news that the House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban TikTok if the app’s Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance, doesn’t sell the company immediately.

“I made 32K in one day this why they tryna ban TikTok,” Soulja wrote in a caption of text on a screenshot of his earnings from hosting livestreams on the app.

Soulja Boy says he made $32,183 in one day so they are trying to ban TikTok. pic.twitter.com/VUYtE81DUM — WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) March 13, 2024

Prior to his latest post, Soulja Boy had also previously shown how he managed to earn more than $17,000 on TikTok Live after only one stream. As a result, Soulja Boy appeared to swear off of Instagram for good based on the lucrative opportunity at hand on TikTok.

“Yeah, this is just off of one day,” he spouted off in the video. “Off of one live? okay cool. Goodbye Instagram.” Soulja proceeded to shout “F##k Instagram” in addition to swearing off other popular streaming apps such as Twitch, during the short rant. However, as one fan pointed out on (Twitter) X, Soulja could end up being banned from the app himself for manipulating his earnings by going live from multiple accounts.

House members passed the bill with a vote of 352 to 65. Fifty Democrats and 15 Republicans opposed the legislation. President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill into law if it reached his desk. The legislation would allow the president to identify social media apps as national security threats if the platforms were “subject to the control of a foreign adversary.”