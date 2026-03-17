South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs To Top Dawg Entertainme

Trap Dickey just joined Top Dawg Entertainment, the legendary label that built Kendrick Lamar and SZA into superstars.

Trap Dickey is officially part of the TDE family now. The Hartsville rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment in a deal that’s got the whole industry watching.

This isn’t just another roster addition, this is what happens when authenticity meets opportunity.

The move came through a partnership with 11 Music Group LLC, and according to Variety, it’s the latest chapter in a story that started with survival.

At 21, Dickey got caught in crossfire and took a bullet. Most people don’t come back from that, but he did, and he turned it into fuel.

“Trap Dickey has a real story that comes straight from his life,” says Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the label’s founder. “That kind of authenticity is exactly what we look for at TDE. We’re excited to welcome him to our roster.” That’s the TDE stamp right there.

The breakthrough came in 2023 with “Blue Devils,” a track that caught fire fast.

The remix with DaBaby pushed it higher. Since then, he’s been stacking wins with tracks like “Yeah Yeah” with Boosie Badazz and “No Love” featuring BigXthaPlug.

“Down South” with Key Glock dropped in January and people started paying attention. He even showed up on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” livestream.

What makes this signing different is the connection. Dickey met Tiffith at the BET Awards last June. They’d crossed paths before, but that moment mattered.

“Being signed to TDE feels like joining the Golden State Warriors or the Lakers,” Dickey said. “I’m looking forward to a winning season with TDE.”

TDE isn’t just any label. This is the roster that built Kendrick Lamar into a generational talent. This is where SZA got discovered, selling merch at a Kendrick show.

This is where stars like Ab Soul, Schoolboy Q, Isiah Rashad, SiR, Doechii and Jay Rock are made. The label’s been developing superstars since 2005. Now Dickey’s is in that lineage.

The South Carolina streets raised him. The streets taught him how to survive. Now TDE’s gonna teach him how to win.