Stove God Cooks Reveals Albums Tracks Produced By Swizz Beatz

Stove God Cooks returns with his second album, produced entirely by Swizz Beatz, arriving March 27 via Babygrande.

Stove God Cooks is bringing his second studio album to life after six years of silence, and the wait ends March 27 when All This For Me? drops via Babygrande Records with production entirely handled by Swizz Beatz.

The Syracuse rapper’s comeback arrives on the exact anniversary of his 2020 debut Reasonable Drought, which was produced entirely by Roc Marciano and earned legendary status in underground Hip-Hop circles.

The lead single, “Welcome To My Garden,” hit streaming platforms on February 4, 2026, and immediately showed what Stove and Swizz cooked up together.

It’s the kind of production that lets a rapper breathe and say exactly what he means without any sonic clutter getting in the way.

What’s interesting about this collaboration is that Stove and Swizz built a genuine friendship long before they ever stepped into the studio together.

That real connection translates directly into the music, creating something that feels organic rather than calculated.

The album features tracks such as “Stuff a Goyard” and “Powder White Piano,” paired with moody purple-blue cover art that sets the visual tone for what’s to come.

Stove’s momentum has been building steadily throughout 2025 and into 2026.

He appeared on “F.I.C.O.” with Clipse on their GRAMMY-nominated album Let God Sort Em Out, where critics praised his contribution as a standout moment.

Summer 2025 saw him in Paris for a studio session with Jay-Z, an experience that clearly influenced his creative direction heading into this album cycle.

The path to All This For Me? wasn’t without complications, as Stove had been dealing with disputes involving Babygrande Records, but according to the official announcement, the label is making things right and moving forward together on this project.

With production from one of Hip-Hop’s most respected beat architects and a release date that carries symbolic weight, All This For Me? positions Stove God Cooks for a significant moment in his career.