Summer Walker Drops ‘Finally Over It’ Cover & Doubles Down On Sugar Daddy Energy

Summer Walker leaned into the sugar daddy buzz with her new album cover for her upcoming release “Finally Over It.”

Summer Walker is back in her bag and stirring up the timeline with a wild new album cover and more talk about that mystery man she brought to the VMAs.

The R&B star just revealed the cover art for her third studio album, Finally Over It, dropping November 14 through LVRN/Interscope. And let’s just say, she’s keeping the internet talking.

The cover is a full-on throwback to those infamous 1994 wedding pics of Anna Nicole Smith and 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall. Summer flipped the energy and made it her own, turning the cover into a statement about freedom, self-worth and letting go.

The artwork rollout didn’t come out of nowhere; it’s been building ever since she hit the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards arm-in-arm with an older white man. Dressed in a Pamela Anderson-style fit, Summer walked the carpet like it was a scene straight out of a tabloid fever dream. People lost it online, calling the guy her sugar daddy and spinning all kinds of theories.

When asked about the man on the carpet, she simply called him her “special friend” and left it at that. The man said they met through mutual friends in L.A., but both kept things vague and let the rumors fly.

Then Summer hopped on livestream and threw gas on the fire. “I don’t give a damn if I got my own money. My money is mine, your money is mine,” she said.

The internet went wild, adding fuel to the Finally Over It rollout and giving fans even more to buzz about. Especially since this all happened not long after she split from Rico Recklezz, which had folks wondering if she really leveled up with someone older and loaded.

Summer’s been teasing this project for weeks with all kinds of promo, including a lie detector test.

Her debut mixtape, Last Day of Summer, blew up back in 2018 and since then, she’s been stacking platinum plaques and award trophies. Over It and Still Over It both made noise, the second one even hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She’s also racked up a Grammy nomination for her 2024 EP CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE.

With Finally Over It, she’s closing out the trilogy and putting a period on this chapter of her story.