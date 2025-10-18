Summer Walker Reveals Final Album Date With Lie Detector Test

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker confirmed her third album Finally Over It drops November 14, wrapping up her Over It trilogy with a lie detector reveal on YouTube.

Summer Walker dropped a surprise announcement with a polygraph twist to confirm the release date of her third studio album, Finally Over It, arriving November 14 via LVRN/Interscope Records.

The Atlanta singer revealed the news through a six-minute YouTube video, where she answered a string of yes-or-no questions while hooked up to a lie detector. The unconventional rollout not only confirmed the date but also closed the loop on her Over It trilogy, which began in 2019.

“Finally Over It” lands four years after her sophomore effort Still Over It, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in November 2021. That album moved 166,000 equivalent units in its first week, making it the first R&B album by a woman to top the chart in over five years, according to Billboard.

Her 2019 debut Over It also made waves, topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and helping cement her as a major voice in modern R&B. Critics praised her raw lyrics and vocal delivery, which resonated with listeners navigating love, heartbreak and healing.

The decision to announce the album through a lie detector test reflects Walker’s flair for nontraditional marketing. The video, which has already sparked conversation online, adds a layer of humor and honesty to a rollout that could have easily been a standard press release.

Walker has kept a relatively low profile in recent months, making this announcement a major moment for those who’ve been waiting for her next move. With Finally Over It marking the end of a trilogy, the project is expected to tie together the emotional threads she’s explored since her debut.

The album’s mid-November release date positions it in the thick of the fourth-quarter music rush, a period often reserved for high-stakes drops and Grammy hopefuls.