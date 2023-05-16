Swiss Beatz Says Rick Ross Wants To Face T.I. In Verzuz Battle  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross wants to make his Verzuz debut against T.I. in what Swizz Beats has billed as a clash for “King of the South.”

Verzuz is making a comeback, and Swizz Beatz is teasing a potential epic “King of the South” showdown between Rick Ross and T.I.

The super producer revealed the possible clash during a recent Instagram Live with his fellow Verzuz co-founder, Timbaland. According to Swizz, Rozay approached them about a head-to-head, but says the ball is in Tip’s court.

“Rick Ross said he wanted T.I.,” Swizz Beatz shared. “Rick Ross and Tip. Battle of the south. Crown of the south. King of the south.”

Swizz approved of the pairing saying, “It’s a zaa,” while Timbaland nodded in agreement. While Rick Ross is already down, the duo is waiting for T.I. to get in touch so they can seal the deal.

“T.I., talk to me,” Swizz Beatz said before adding, “Ross you can fly your plane to the party.” Check out the clip below and watch the IG Live at the end of the page.

While Rick Ross would be making his Verzuz debut against T.I., the Atlanta native took on 2 Chainz back in 2020. Tip is yet to respond publicly to Rozay’s callout.

Elsewhere during their IG Live, Swizz and Timbo confirmed more Verzuz clashes are coming, despite the platform being quiet since last summer. They also claimed they own 100% of the business.

“Verzuz is still 100 percent Black-owned. 50 percent on the top of your screen, and 50 percent on the bottom of your screen,” Swizz declared. “Tim and Swizz, that’s who own Verzuz. In case you ain’t know… It was built for the people, and it will stay with the people. And we love everybody.”

Alongside a possible Rick Ross and T.I. battle, a few other fantasy matchups could be on the cards. During a Breakfast Club appearance last month, Swizz Beatz addressed the much-hyped potential Verzuz between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. Although he refused to confirm it was still on the table, he didn’t deny it either.

“I can’t say, I can’t say,” he teased before adding, “But just know if you’re going to wait this long for Verzuz – if we gone have you wait this long – it’s definitely going to be worth it.”

Other rumored matchups include a possible Diddy Combs vs. Jermaine Dupri headlining event, while Jadakiss has accepted Jim Jones and Dipset’s offer to do another 12 rounds against The Lox following their monumental battle in 2021.