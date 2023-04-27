Swizz Beatz Opens Up About Possible Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj Verzuz Battle 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj has said she would battle a female rapper, and Lil Kim previously said she would love a Verzuz showdown with her former nemesis.

Swizz Beatz has refused to close the door on a possible Verzuz battle between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj.

Fans have requested a clash between the two New York rap heavyweights ever since Swizz Beatz and Timbaland debuted the series during the pandemic. While the iconic duo has produced some legendary showdowns, Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj could be one of the most exciting head-to-heads.

During a recent interview, the superproducer opened up about the much-hyped potential Verzuz between the former rivals. While on The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy asked Swizz if a Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj battle was possible. Although he refused to confirm it was still on the table, he didn’t deny it either.

“I can’t say, I can’t say,” the Grammy Award-winning producer replied. When DJ Envy tried to pin him down, stating, “So there’s still a possibility?” Swizz Beatz remained steadfast and revealed very little. However, he did tease that if a Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj Verzuz were ever to happen, it would certainly be worth waiting for.

“Yeah, I can’t say. I can’t say. But just know if you’re going to wait this long for Verzuz – if we gone have you wait this long – it’s definitely going to be worth it,” he added.

In addition to leaving the iconic clash on the table, Swizz Beatz added, “If I’m being quiet, things are happening.” He clarified that they had to take time away from the series to appreciate it properly. “It was important for us to take a break and organize what we have and actually understand what we have,” he shared.

Check out the clip below and watch the interview at the end of the page.

Lil Kim And Nicki Minaj Address Potential Verzuz Opponents

Meanwhile, despite their rivalry over the years, and the back-and-forth diss tracks and subliminals, in 2021, Lil Kim admitted she would love to see Nicki Minaj in a Verzuz.

Although the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker didn’t name her former frenemy outright, she has said she would battle a woman.

“Drake and Wayne have so many bona fide hip-hop hits, so I don’t know,” Nicki said last year. “But I do think there might be a female or two that can…[battle me].”