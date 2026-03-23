T.I. & Rick Ross Link Up To Send A Message To Their Common Enemy

T.I. and Rick Ross publicly aligned against 50 Cent in a coordinated move that could reignite Hip-Hop’s biggest feud.

T.I. and Rick Ross just made their position crystal clear on Instagram Stories, and it’s a direct shot at their shared enemy 50 Cent.

The two legends linked up as T.I. delivered a message most likely intended for their shared enemy, the G-Unit boss himself.

“No love for the other side,” T.I said as Rick Ross weighed in more poignantly: “f### ’em,” the boss said while putting up his $1 million diamond-encrusted middle finger. Now, 50’s name never came up, but everybody knew exactly who they were talking about.

T.I. AND RICK ROSS SEND A CLEAR MESSAGE TO 50 CENT! 👀



T.I. and Rick Ross recently linked up and appear to have sent a message to their common enemy, 50 Cent.



Ross shared an Instagram Story showing himself with Tip, with both saying:

“No love for the other side, f*ck ‘em.”… pic.twitter.com/SNUBTdU2ef — Diverse Mentality (@DverseMentality) March 23, 2026

This moment matters because it shows two of rap’s most powerful figures standing united against a man who’s built his entire career on making enemies.

T.I. and 50 Cent have been feuding since 2007, when 50 Cent questioned Tip’s sentencing on federal gun charges, rapping on “You So Tough” about how the numbers didn’t add up.

That tension simmered for years until February 2026, when T.I. brought back the Verzuz challenge, claiming 50 was “ducking smoke.”

What came next was brutal. 50 posted unflattering photos of T.I.’s wife, Tiny, and compared his son, King Harris, to Pepe the Frog.

T.I. fired back with multiple diss tracks, including “War,” “The Right One,” and “What Bully,” while his sons Domani and King dropped their own records attacking 50 and mocking his late mother.

Rick Ross carries his own decades-long beef with 50 that’s equally intense. Their feud started in 2008 at the BET Hip-Hop Awards and escalated when Ross released “Mafia Music” with shots at 50’s personal life.

50 responded by leaking a sex tape of Lastonia Leviston, Ross’s baby mama, which led to a lawsuit that cost the Queen’s rapper $5 million in damages and drove him into bankruptcy protection.

The two have traded diss tracks, physical confrontations at award shows, and legal battles that continue today.

The timing of this T.I. and Rick Ross moment is everything because it proves that 50’s enemies are organizing. In the last two weeks, Maino and Papoose fired off brutal diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent in response to his constant trolling.