T.I. Claims He Has 50 Cent’s Paperwork As Feud Over Verzuz Gets Personal

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

T.I. accused 50 Cent of being a police informant and claimed he has paperwork proving the G-Unit boss cooperated with federal authorities.

T.I. fired back at 50 Cent with serious accusations after their Verzuz battle challenge turned into a public war of words.

The Atlanta rapper posted a direct message to 50 Cent on social media. T.I. accused the G-Unit boss of being a police informant and claimed he has documentation to prove it.

“@50cent You playing on MY NAME when Only 1 of us a rat in real life…you know I got your paperwork right?” T.I. wrote. “And my transcript is available online. Your Excuses is useless. Get yo ho ass in the box or S### and live in fear. You soft son. You’ve Lost my respect.”

The feud started when T.I. appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap Live show on February 6. He called out 50 Cent for a Verzuz battle and said the New York rapper “don’t want no smoke.”

50 Cent responded by posting videos of T.I. testifying in court. The G-Unit founder shared footage from T.I.’s testimony during the murder trial of Hosea Thomas. Thomas killed T.I.’s friend Philant Johnson in Cincinnati back in 2006.

“No, no, i don’t like it,” 50 Cent wrote under the courtroom video. “No verses let’s do (The stay away challenge) and stay away from me.”

50 Cent also posted T.I.’s old Crime Stoppers commercial from 2008. The ad was part of T.I.’s community service following his 2007 federal gun case.

T.I.’s accusations reference long-standing rumors about 50 Cent snitching on Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff in the early 2000s.

Some Hip-Hop fans have claimed 50 Cent cooperated with police after he was shot nine times 2000. This theory was mainly advanced by Fif’s enemies, the late Irv Gotti and Ja Rule.

However, no concrete evidence has ever surfaced to prove these allegations. T.I. now claims he has paperwork showing 50 Cent worked with authorities. 50 Cent has consistently denied being a police informant throughout his career.

Both rappers have built successful careers spanning over two decades in Hip-Hop.

T.I. dominated the South with hits like “What You Know” and “Live Your Life.” 50 Cent conquered New York and the mainstream with “In Da Club” and “I Get Money.”