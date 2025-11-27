T-Pain Blasts DJ Khaled, Says He Was Never A True Friend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T-Pain explained why his bond with DJ Khaled was not truly genuine.

T-Pain called out DJ Khaled and explained why he no longer views collaborators as allies in an interview with Club Shay Shay. The singer appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Wednesday Nov. 26 during a promotional stretch that brought out a reflective and raw version of the 41-year-old hitmaker.

Asked what wisdom he has gained from twenty years of hits, reinventions and doubts, T-Pain did not hesitate.

“Nobody is your brother,” he told Sharpe. The host urged him to tread lightly but T-Pain pushed forward, adding, “Nobody is your brother. Everybody’s your brother while they can use you. That is the quickest and the most consistent thing that I’ve learned through this whole thing.”

The moment shifted from casual talk to a heavier truth as T-Pain explained how his view of camaraderie has changed over the years. He pointed directly to DJ Khaled as an example, using a familiar refrain he has heard from collaborators throughout their careers.

“I’ve had DJ Khaled and everybody done told me, ‘I’m your brother.’ Do not believe that s**t,” he said.

The two shared one of the most recognizable anthems of the 2010s with their 2010 hit “All I Do Is Win” and shared stages together at shows like the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017. Still, T-Pain made it clear that history does not equal loyalty. When Sharpe asked if he learned his lesson the hard way, the singer answered without hesitation, later bringing up the “Wild Thoughts” producer by name once more.

“Anytime you need me, I’m here for you. Anytime you need me. But nah, bro. It’s that brother s**t, nobody is your brother. I’ve had DJ Khaled and everybody done told me, ‘I’m your brother,’” he said. “Do not believe that s**t.”

T-Pain went on to stress his comments were not a personal indictment of Khaled but rather a pattern he has seen across the industry.

“It’s not a DJ Khaled type of thing. That’s just the first person I can think of,” he said.

“‘You’re my brother. You’re my brother,’” he said. “And then none of that s— was reciprocated. None of that s**t came back. None of that s**t meant anything.”

T-Pain concluded: “When people tell you how much you mean to them, don’t grab onto that. When people tell you how much they can mean to you in return, that’s the s**t you gravitate towards.”