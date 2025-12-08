Teyana Taylor Lands Golden Globe Nod, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler Score Major Recognition for ‘Sinners’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor scored her first Golden Globe nomination while Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners earned major nods.

Teyana Taylor earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed thriller One Battle After Another, which leads the 2026 field with nine nominations.

Taylor joins a stacked list of nominees that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn, all recognized for their performances in the same film.

Taylor is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, sharing the category with Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine), Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value), Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), and Amy Madigan (Weapons).

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler are being celebrated for their work on the vampire drama Sinners, which received seven nominations.

Jordan is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, while Coogler is in the running for both Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Sinners is also up for Best Motion Picture – Drama, competing against Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just An Accident, The Secret Agent, and Sentimental Value, the latter of which earned eight nominations overall.

Coogler’s screenplay for Sinners is nominated alongside scripts from Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Marty Supreme, and It Was Just An Accident.

One Battle After Another leads the overall film nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director, and Best Screenplay for Anderson. DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, while Chase Infiniti earned a nod for Best Actress in the same category.

On the television side, The White Lotus dominates with six nominations, including multiple supporting actor slots. Netflix’s Adolescence follows with five, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance each collected four.

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 11, with comedian Nikki Glaser returning as host for a second year.