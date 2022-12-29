‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ Adds QueenzFlip As Newest Co-Host

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The NYC-based internet personality is now affiliated with The JBP Boys.

Listeners of The Joe Budden Podcast will regularly hear yet another voice on the long-running show. Trevor “QueenzFlip” Robinson has joined the podcast as a part-time co-host.

The self-described entrepreneur and social media influencer made the announcement on this week’s installment of the show. QueenzFlip also addressed the move on Twitter.

“I’M NOT HERE TO REPLACE ANYONE!! I’M HERE TO BE ME!! I WOULD NOT JOIN A TEAM IF ANYONE HAD TO BE REPLACED!!! TEAM PLAYER 101,” tweeted QueenzFlip on Wednesday afternoon.

IM NOT HERE TO REPLACE ANYONE!! IM HERE TO BE ME!! I WOULD NOT JOIN A TEAM IF ANYONE HAD TO BE REPLACED!!! TEAM PLAYER 101 — QueenzFlip (@QueenzFlip) December 28, 2022

QueenzFlip made a cameo appearance on December 24’s “Golden Child” episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. During The JBP‘s “The 4th Wall” edition, which premiered on December 29, the New York native revealed he will not appear on every show going forward.

Prior to linking up with Joe Budden and his crew, QueenzFlip led his own Flip Da Script podcast with DJ G$money. Plus, his QuietRoom YouTube channel has over 319,000 subscribers and 104 million total views.

Joe Budden Has Seen Several Co-Hosts Come & Go Over The Years

The Joe Budden Podcast launched in 2015 as I’ll Name This Podcast Later. Budden, Rory Farrell, and Marisa Mendez served as the original hosting lineup. Jamil “Mal” Clay took over the third chair from Mendez in 2016.

Five years later, Rory and Mal parted ways with Joe Budden under extremely contentious circumstances. The two music industry insiders when on to start their own New Rory & Mal podcast as part of the More Sauce label.

Lamar “Ice” Burney and Antwan “Ish” Marby became the newest additions to The Joe Budden Podcast in 2021. Veteran music engineer Parks Vallely has been a longtime on-air personality for the program as well.

Joe Budden has found himself in several headlines lately. The retired emcee’s commentary on the Tory Lanez felony assault case drew criticism online. Those hot takes caused a public feud between Budden and Cocktails with Queens hosts Claudia Jordan and Vivica A. Fox.

The JBP leader made it clear he was not siding with Megan Thee Stallion, the star rapper who accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet. However, Budden did apologize to Megan for making fun of her mental health as she relived a traumatic event.

Additionally, some people believe Joe Budden exposed himself as a member of the LGBTQ community by stating he would “break” Lil Fizz in response to the B2K performer’s nude photos allegedly leaking. This came after a clip of Budden saying he is bisexual went viral last year. Nonetheless, Joe Budden maintains he is straight.