The Dream Team Is Back: Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado Album In The Works! 

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado reunited on the new single “Keep Going Up” with an album on the way.

After teasing their reunion for the past two months, on Friday (September 1), the trio dropped their first joint offering in over 15 years. Watch the “Keep Going Up” visualizer below or stream the single at the end of the page.

Hours before release, Timbaland also shared a behind-the-scenes video detailing the making of the track.

However, the track isn’t just a one-off collab. According to Timbo, the trio has an entire album coming.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the super producer announced it could happen any day now.

“This [“Keep Going Up”] sets you up for everything JT and Nelly about to do,” Timbaland told the outlet in a new interview. “I went to Justin doing a rehearsal, I said, ‘A fan said we should do album.’ He’s like, ‘You know what, we should.’ And that’s in the works.”

Timbaland revealed he could return to the studio with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado “ASAP.” He added, “This whole song is sparking off something that I think that’s gonna be incredible.”

Timbo also explained how he fits into the magic-making triad.

“I’m the disruption that comes in when we come together,” he explained. “The pot gonna stir a little bit and I’m gonna know what direction to go when it comes to music. And I think this is what we have.”

Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake – Keep Going Up