Toosii Commits To Syracuse Football After Pausing Rap Career

Toosii left behind a booming rap career to pursue Division I football at Syracuse University, returning to his hometown roots.

Toosii made headlines Monday (December 1) by announcing his commitment to play Division I football at Syracuse University, trading platinum records for playbooks in a move that stunned both the Hip-Hop and college football worlds.

“When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home,” the 25-year-old rapper wrote on social media, referencing his childhood roots in Syracuse before relocating to North Carolina.

The chart-topping artist behind “Favorite Song” and “Love Hurts” has been training relentlessly since August, sharing clips from workouts at football facilities across the country. While many assumed it was just offseason content, Toosii had been quietly plotting a return to the sport he left behind in high school.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRu-\_pBklNp/?hl=en&img\_index=1

Before his music career took off, Toosii played wide receiver at Rolesville High School in North Carolina. Though he chose the mic over a helmet back then, football clearly never left his system. Over the past few months, he visited programs at Maryland, Duke and Sacramento State before deciding to return to his hometown roots in central New York.

Syracuse, coming off a dismal 3-9 season and a string of eight straight losses, is in desperate need of fresh energy.

The Orange were hit hard when starting quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4, leaving Coach Fran Brown’s squad scrambling for answers. Toosii’s arrival could offer a spark—on the field and in recruiting circles.

With full eligibility and a high-profile name, Toosii could contribute immediately if he earns his spot. His social media presence, 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million on X, adds a marketing boost the program hasn’t seen in years.

This isn’t a gimmick. Toosii has walked away from a booming music career, where he commands nearly 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, to chase a dream he put on pause. While it remains to be seen whether his skills on the field match his success in the studio, the buzz around his decision has already made Syracuse one of the most talked-about programs in the country.

Toosii is expected to join the team ahead of the 2026 season.