Toosii Pausing Rap Career For College Football

Rapper Toosii is trading the booth for the field as he trains to make a wild return to college football at the Division I level.

The 25-year-old Syracuse native has been flooding his socials with workout clips and football drills, all part of his mission to make a wild crossover from Hip-Hop star to college athlete.

And he’s not being shy about it either.

“I’m gon be the first artist to go back and go D1 for football. I’m pushing myself everyday. #Myfirstlove,” he posted.

Toosii’s been grinding at NC State’s football facilities, showing off his speed, footwork and gym sessions like he’s already on the team.

NFL safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and retired baller DeSean Jackson, who coaches at Delaware State University, have been showing him love, while the rest of the internet is either rooting for him or raising eyebrows.

Thing is, this isn’t a random stunt. Before his fame, Toosii actually played high school ball. Now he’s trying to run it back—literally—and make history as the first rapper to go from chart-topper to Division I roster.

Toosii is eyeing the 2025 season as his shot to make it real. Whether a school gives him that chance, and whether he can hang with dudes who’ve been grinding on the field for years, is the big question.