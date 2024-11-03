Top5 Accuses Megan Thee Stallion Of “Lying On” Tory Lanez—Despite Conviction

The Canadian artist has been in jail for more than a year at this point, but there are some people who refuse to believe he’s guilty.

Tory Lanez has been in jail for more than a year at this point, but there are some people who refuse to believe the Canadian artist is guilty. Fellow Canadian rapper Top5 is apparently one of them.

Over the weekend, Top5 (who was recently released from prison) accused Megan Thee Stallion of falsely accusing Tory Lanez of shooting her in 2020—despite the fact he was found guilty of the crime.

“The fact you lied on my brother and put him away from his family is so evil,” he wrote on one of his Instagram Stories. “You male horse @megantheestallion.”

Tory Lanez was a trending Twitter (X) topic on Sunday (November 3), with many pointing out Lanez admitted to shooting Megan Thee Stallion on a jail telephone call. But there were plenty of people who were caught up on Megan lying to CBS anchor Gayle King about sleeping with Lanez, which she admitted in the Amazon documentary Megan: In Her Words.

“Yes, b####, I lied to Gayle King,” Megan said of denying a sexual relationship with Lanez. “First of all, I ain’t know that b#### was even finna ask me about that s###, b####. I thought we was gonna talk about the shooting. Why’d you ask me about f###### Tory?

“That’s not what this is about. Even if I was, I f##### a n#### like once. Maybe twice on a drunk night, but you kept catching me out of my f###### mind … they get me off the g###### track. Like when they keep talking about the f###### part, and I find myself consumed in the f###### part. And I’m like, ‘Wait! This is not what this is about.’”

Megan questioned why her sexual history even mattered and confessed she only lied about sex with Lanez because she had lost her confidence.

“Why are we not talking about the g###### shooting?” she said. “Everything has been a distraction from the shooting. I used to be so confident in myself and I used to be like … anybody would’ve asked me about f###### somebody and I would’ve been like, ‘So? OK, yeah, I did that s###.’ I like to f###. What about it? But the way they have villainized me for being this type of person, it started to make me second guess myself.”

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting. The incident, which took place after a Hollywood party in July 2020, involved an argument in an SUV that escalated, leading to Lanez shooting Megan in her feet as she attempted to exit the vehicle.

During the trial, he was found guilty on several charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.