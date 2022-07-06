Travis Scott Stops Performance To Ensure Fan Safety Amid Ongoing Astroworld Lawsuits  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott paused his performance at a 4th July concert after some fans scaled a lighting truss placing themselves at risk.

Travis Scott is not taking any chances when it comes to the safety of his fans following last year’s Astroworld tragedy which resulted in the death of ten people.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper was opening for Meek Mill at Coney Island Walls in Brooklyn on Monday night (Jul. 4) – one of his first shows since his headlining set at Astroworld – when he paused the show over concerns for fan safety.

He spotted some fans who had claimed up a lighting truss during the outdoor performance. One wearing a Spider-Man costume was dangling upside down from the truss by his legs.

Check out the video below, first shared by TMZ, which shows the rapper halting mid-performance to instruct fans to get down from the structure. The fans eventually complied, and Travis Scott continued the show.

Travis Scott Stops Concert Over Fan Safety

In a statement to Pitchfork, a representative for Scott said the rapper “encouraged fans to listen to requests from security.” The rep added Travis Scott wanted to enable everyone “to safely enjoy last night’s performance.” Furthermore, “Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun.”

Travis Scott is still facing multiple lawsuits stemming from the fatal crowd surge tragedy at his 2021 Astroworld festival. A court filing in May claimed nearly 2,400 people needed medical treatment after suffering injuries at the show. Another suit comes from a woman who claims that the injuries she sustained at the festival caused her to suffer a miscarriage.

The rapper is also reportedly being sued for allegedly causing a stampede at Rolling Loud Miami in 2019. Marchelle Love claimed Travis Scott’s onstage antics led to “multiple stampedes” in the crowd causing injuries to concert-goers.

Meanwhile, the rapper continues to work, debuting a new song at the Billboard Music Awards in May. He was due to headline Day N Vegas in September, but the festival was canceled earlier this month.