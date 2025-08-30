Trump Dead Hoax Blows Up As POTUS Hits Golf Course

Donald Trump and a wild death rumor had the internet losing its mind this week, but the former prez shut it all down by doing what he does best—hitting the golf course.
Trump was spotted swinging clubs at his Virginia golf spot early in the morning, rocking his usual white polo, black pants and that red MAGA hat like nothing ever happened.
The guy looked chill, not a care in the world, while the internet tried to bury him alive.
This whole mess started when some bogus video mashed up clips to make it look like The Simpsons predicted Trump’s death. Spoiler alert—it was fake.
Not the show. Not a prophecy. Just a fan-made clip that got way too much attention.
Then it got weirder. Trump hasn’t been seen much lately, and people online have started playing detective.
They pointed to the bruises on his hands, but his doctor had previously confirmed that he has Chronic Venous Insufficiency and that it’s not serious.
But the conspiracy train had already left the station.
Fuel was added when Vice President JD Vance made some comments that quickly got twisted.
He told USA Today, “Yes, terrible tragedies happen. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days. I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people who work around the president of the United States are younger than he is, I think we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning.”
Translation: Trump’s fine. But the internet heard “terrible tragedy” and ran with it.
Then came a fake CNN screenshot claiming Trump had died. It looked real, but again, it was completely made up. Media outlets and fact-checkers jumped in fast to shut that one down.
Still, hashtags like #TrumpIsDead exploded, mostly from trolls and people who can’t stand him. But the golf sighting was enough to shut down the nonsense.
White House press confirmed Trump bounced from 1600 Penn around 8:45 a.m. and made it to the course about half an hour later. That alone was enough to squash the rumors.
So Trump’s alive, golfing and probably laughing at all of it.