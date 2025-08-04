Tsu Surf Says Release Is Near, But Battle Rap Return Unlikely

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tsu Surf said he’s nearly out of prison but may not return to battle rap unless the energy feels right or the money makes it worth it.

Tsu Surf declared he’s nearly out of prison and hinted he might not return to battle rap, sharing a raw update that mixed hope with hesitation.

“IM GETTING SO CLOSE I CAN TASTE THE DOOR,” the Newark rapper and battle rap icon wrote in a message from behind bars, signaling that his release is approaching fast.

But while freedom is on the horizon, his future in the ring that made him a staple in the Hip-Hop world remains uncertain.

“WHO GOING TO BE MY FIRST BATTLE HOME? HONESTLY, I GOTTA SEE IF MY HEART IS STILL THERE, THE ENERGY DOESN’T FEEL THE SAME. IF I DON’T FEEL LIKE ITS ANYBODY WORTHY OF SHARING THE STAGE WHEN I TOUCH, I’LL PASS,” he admitted.

Tsu Surf is currently serving a five-year federal sentence after pleading guilty in 2023 to conspiracy and unlawful firearm possession as a convicted felon.

Surf also reflected on the mental toll of incarceration, describing how it forced him into a deeper connection with his faith.

“He sat me down before I completely self-destructed… before I lost everything,” he wrote, speaking about his relationship with God.

He said he once felt “bitter” about his situation but now views it as a blessing in disguise.

“IF I HAD 100 MORE LETTERS TO WRITE, I WOULD PROBABLY USE THESE TWO WORDS 100 TIMES…. GRATITUDE. HUMILITY,” he wrote. “Stop walkin around like everyday not a blessing… if it feel good, say thank you. If it hurt, learn from it.”

Tsu Surf Gets Real About Prison Life

Surf didn’t shy away from the harsh realities of prison life either. He described missing basic comforts like going for a drive and being powerless to help his daughter when she needed him.

“I can’t pull up to McDonald’s… can’t even open this cell door to get to my daughter,” he shared.

Despite the uncertainty around battle rap, Surf didn’t completely shut the door on a comeback.

“I’LL PASS,” he said, unless the right opponent or offer comes along. Still, Surf admitted he wouldn’t turn down $100K for a battle.

During a short Q&A, he listed artists he hopes to work with once he’s out, including Latto, Rylo Rodriguez, Fridayy, Ella Mai, Hunxho, EST Gee and Coco Jones. He credited Rylo’s music with helping him get through his sentence.

As for when he’ll walk free? “WHEN DO I GET HOME? SOON AS HELL, BUT NOT SOON ENOUGH!” he wrote.

He ended his message with a reminder to stay grounded through life’s ups and downs: “Don’t trip over your blessons (yeah I spelled it like that for a reason).”