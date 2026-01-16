Venezuela’s Machado Hands Trump Nobel Peace Prize Medal In Ultimate Suck-Up Move

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Maria Corina Machado just pulled the ultimate political kiss-ass move at the White House on Thursday (January 15). Venezuela’s opposition leader handed Donald Trump her actual Nobel Peace Prize medal during their private meeting.

Machado told reporters she “presented the president of the United States the medal, the Nobel Peace Prize” and called Trump the “heir of Washington.” She said this was payback for his “unique commitment with our freedom.”

The gift-giving went down two weeks after Trump’s military captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro in a nighttime raid on Caracas. Maduro’s now sitting in a New York jail facing drug trafficking charges while his former number two runs the country.

But here’s where it gets really cynical. Donald Trump was reportedly p##### that Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize instead of him. The Washington Post said he was “annoyed” she got the award he’d been chasing for years.

Trump’s been trying to win that Nobel Prize since his first term. He got nominated multiple times but never sealed the deal. The Norwegian Nobel Committee kept passing him over while he made peace deals that fell apart faster than his campaign promises.

When the 2025 winner got announced in October, it wasn’t Trump’s name they called. It was Machado’s for her fight against Venezuelan authoritarianism.

Donald Trump had to watch from the sidelines again while someone else got the recognition he craved. So when Machado showed up at the White House with that shiny medal, it wasn’t about historical symbolism as she claimed.

This was about stroking Trump’s ego at the perfect moment. She needed his support to stay relevant in Venezuelan politics after Maduro’s capture left a power vacuum. Trump needed to feel like he finally got his Nobel Prize recognition.

“I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader,” Donald Trump said about Machado just two weeks ago. “She doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country.”

Those words had to sting. Here’s a woman who won the world’s most prestigious peace prize and Trump was basically calling her irrelevant. She needed to change his mind fast.

Enter the medal handover. Machado compared it to the moment when French military officer Marquis de Lafayette presented Simon Bolivar with a medal bearing George Washington’s face.

She said the Venezuelan people were “giving back to the heir of Washington a medal.” The Norwegian Nobel Institute has already said that this transfer violates its rules.

“Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others,” they stated last week. “The decision is final and stands for all time.”

But Machado didn’t care about rules. She cared about survival. With Maduro locked up and Venezuela’s government in chaos, she needed Trump’s backing to have any shot at real power.

Trump’s been working with Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro’s former vice president, who’s now serving as Venezuela’s acting president. He told Reuters on Wednesday that Rodriguez has “been very good to deal with.”

About Machado, he just said, “She’s a very nice woman.”

The medal gift was her Hail Mary play. In Trump’s world, flattery and gifts often matter more than policy positions or democratic principles.