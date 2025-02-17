Viral Woman Dubbed “Queen Of Pakistan” Missing In Dubai

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Onijah Andrew Robinson, the Bronx-born woman dubbed the “Queen of Pakistan” who has captivated social media, now has people worried about her fate in Dubai.

Robinson has been detained in Dubai, leaving her fate shrouded in mystery because no updates have surfaced since February 7.

She arrived in Dubai from Karachi intending to board Emirates flight EK203 to New York. However, she was escorted off an Emirates flight bound for the United States.

She had entered Dubai on an on-arrival visa and was later spotted wandering the streets before being taken into what authorities describe as “protective custody,” though details remain unclear.

Authorities have not disclosed any law violations that would justify her detention.

Reports suggest that while Onijah Andrew Robinson is on a valid visa, officials are struggling with deportation logistics due to concerns about her mental health and behavior.

Arab media also reports that airline officials have reportedly hesitated to allow her on a 15-hour flight back to the U.S., citing security issues.

Robinson’s rise to viral fame began with her controversial October 2024 trip to Pakistan, where she sought to marry 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, whom she had met online.

Her hopes for marriage crumbled when Memon’s family disapproved, leading to Robinson’s brief hospitalization in Karachi, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Her son, Jeremiah Andrew Robinson, previously confirmed her struggles with mental health, adding more complexity to her current predicament in Dubai.

Though Robinson made headlines for requesting funds from the Pakistani government to aid the country’s rebuilding, her time abroad has been marred by legal uncertainties and health concerns.

Rumors have also circulated suggesting Robinson was once married to a cast member of VH1’s “Black Ink Crew,” a reality show centered around a Harlem-based tattoo shop.