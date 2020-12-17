Watch Roddy Ricch’s Full Apple Music Awards 2020 Performance

(AllHipHop News)
2020 was a breakout year for Roddy Ricch. He won a Grammy award for his contribution to Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle,” spent 18 total weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 chart, and his Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial project moved 1.7 million units.
Ricch was also recognized twice at the Second Annual Apple Music Awards. He won the streaming service’s Top Song of the Year for “The Box” and Top Album of the Year for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.
2x Platinum NO DELUXE !! pic.twitter.com/dzZU3Tveii
— Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) November 11, 2020
In celebration of his Apple Music wins, Ricch performed a 16-minute set of his biggest hits. The Compton-raised emcee ran through “War Baby,” “Start Wit Me,” “Rockstar,” “The Box,” “High Fashion,” and “Ballin’.”
“My first phone was the iPhone. It’s crazy making music could get me to the point where a platform like Apple could honor me or put me on a pedestal. I just appreciate Apple Music to the farthest extent,” said Ricch.
The 22-year-old Atlantic recording artist continued, “Winning this award motivates me to work even harder. This is confirmation that I am on the right track and doing what I gotta do to be the greatest in my own right.”