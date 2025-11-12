Wendy Williams Receives Game-Changing Diagnosis That Could End Guardianship

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams was cleared of dementia by a top neurologist, raising serious questions about a guardianship that has controlled her life

Wendy Williams received a stunning medical update in New York that directly challenges the dementia diagnosis used to justify her court-ordered guardianship since 2022.

A respected neurologist in Manhattan recently completed a battery of tests and determined Williams does not have frontotemporal dementia, according to sources familiar with the evaluation.

According to TMZ., the findings were delivered to her legal team late last month and could become the centerpiece in their push to terminate the guardianship that has governed nearly every part of her personal and financial life.

The 61-year-old former daytime TV host has been under legal supervision for nearly three years, a decision supported initially by a diagnosis of both frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

That diagnosis, announced publicly in February 2024, cited symptoms including memory issues, language difficulties and erratic behavior.

Williams’ attorneys now plan to present the new medical findings to the court, arguing for an end to the restrictive arrangement. They believe the neurologist’s report could be the key to restoring her independence.

The guardianship was first initiated after Wells Fargo raised red flags about Williams’ financial safety.

In 2022, the bank sent a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth, stating it had “strong reason to believe” that Williams was being financially exploited and manipulated by those around her.

That triggered a court-appointed guardianship that has since come under intense scrutiny. Kevin Hunter, Williams’ ex-husband, filed a $250 million lawsuit in June, accusing the system of harming rather than helping her.

His legal complaint alleged that Williams was “being abused, neglected, and defrauded under the care of court-appointed guardians.”

Hunter further claimed she was “confined against her will at one of Coterie’s assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family.” He described the guardianship as having “become a weapon, not a shield.”

A judge dismissed the case, ruling that he cannot act as her legal representative.

The new medical evaluation directly contradicts the diagnosis that formed the basis of the guardianship.

Williams had reportedly shown signs of cognitive decline, including struggling to find words and displaying unpredictable behavior. Those symptoms had prompted concerns from both her inner circle and medical professionals.

In addition to the contested dementia diagnosis, Williams continues to manage other health issues, including Graves’ disease and lymphedema, which have impacted her mobility and overall well-being.

Williams built a media empire through her unfiltered commentary and her departure from the spotlight followed years of health complications that eventually sidelined her from “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Now, with a new medical report in hand, her legal team is preparing to argue that the conditions justifying her guardianship no longer apply. The next steps in her legal battle could determine whether she regains control over her life and career.