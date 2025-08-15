Wendy Williams’ Dementia Diagnosis Confirmed – Here Are The Facts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams’ guardianship stayed after doctors confirmed her ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, despite family objections.

Wendy Williams’ court-ordered guardianship will remain in place after doctors reaffirmed she is living with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, People reported.

The 60-year-old former talk show host underwent a detailed medical evaluation that included neuropsychological testing and brain imaging, according to court documents cited by the outlet. Physicians concluded she continues to experience the same conditions first identified in 2023.

Williams has been under the care of a court-appointed guardian, attorney Sabrina Morrissey, since May 2022. Morrissey oversees both her financial matters and medical needs while the arrangement faces challenges from relatives and her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

During a recent hearing, the guardian’s legal team requested that the arrangement be extended through November 3, 2025. Judge Sokoloff, who is presiding over the case, will determine whether Morrissey should remain in that role.

Court filings show Kevin Hunter has filed a $250 million lawsuit and joined other family members in questioning whether guardianship is still necessary. Attorneys for Williams have also raised concerns over her autonomy.

In February 2024, Williams’ medical team made her diagnosis public, explaining that the progressive neurological conditions were already impacting her speech and cognitive abilities.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” they said. “Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis,” Wendy Williams’ care team said at the team.

Frontotemporal dementia affects the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes, while aphasia limits the ability to communicate.

The court has continued to side with medical experts, concluding that professional oversight remains necessary for her safety and well-being. Legal proceedings are ongoing, with both family and former spouse pressing for changes to the arrangement.

Williams’ attorney Joe Tacopina spoke to TMZ and said the assumed diagnosis is being weaponized by people with a “vested interest in keeping Wendy trapped under this excessive and restrictive guardianship.”

“Who is the doctor willing to go under oath and face cross-examination by me so the truth can be exposed?” Tacopina said.

For now, Williams’ finances and health care decisions will stay in the hands of her guardian, as the court weighs the competing claims ahead of the November 2025 deadline.