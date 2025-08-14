Wendy Williams’ Lawyer Blasts “False” Dementia Re-Diagnosis Claims Amid Guardianship Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams’ lawyer slammed leaked dementia claims as “false” and demanded proof amid her ongoing fight to end restrictive guardianship.

Wendy Williams is once again at the center of a legal and medical storm as her attorney Joe Tacopina forcefully rejected leaked reports claiming she’s been re-diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, calling the allegations “false” and part of a calculated effort to keep her under strict guardianship.

Tacopina told TMZ the supposed diagnosis is being weaponized by individuals with a “vested interest in keeping Wendy trapped under this excessive and restrictive guardianship.”

He challenged the legitimacy of the leak, demanding proof and accountability.

“The critical questions are these,” Tacopina said. “Where is the actual medical report supporting this leak? And who is the doctor willing to go under oath and face cross-examination by me so the truth can be exposed?”

He made it clear that neither he nor Williams has seen the alleged medical file that reportedly confirms the diagnosis. Instead, he painted the leak as a strategic move to justify continued control over the former talk show host’s life and finances.

Wendy Williams has been under a court-appointed guardianship since 2022 and has previously disputed the dementia claims.

She has requested that new, independent evaluations be carried out to demonstrate her mental soundness, insisting that earlier assessments were manipulated.

Earlier this week, People reported that Williams’ guardianship was extended after a court reviewed a series of medical evaluations, including brain scans and neuropsychological tests.

The documents reportedly reaffirmed her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, first identified in 2023.

Court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey has requested the guardianship remain in place until at least Tuesday (November 5, 2025).