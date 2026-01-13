Will Smith Laughs At Sexual Harassment Claims In London Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith laughed off questions about Brian King Joseph’s lawsuit while working on his National Geographic show in London this week.

Will Smith made it clear he’s not taking Brian King Joseph’s lawsuit seriously when Backgrid photographers caught him in London this week working on his National Geographic series.

The Oscar-winning actor literally laughed in a cameraman’s face when asked about the wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations filed by the electric violinist who performed on his recent tour.

Smith was spotted Monday outside what appeared to be a production location for Pole to Pole With Will Smith, his new adventure series that premiered January 13 on National Geographic and streams on Disney Plus and Hulu.

When the photographer pressed Smith about Joseph’s claims, the actor’s response was immediate and dismissive: he burst into laughter without breaking stride and jumped into his waiting vehicle while security stepped in to block further questions.

The encounter shows Smith’s apparent confidence in fighting the legal battle that emerged from his Based on a True Story tour, which wrapped up last year after taking him across multiple cities.

Joseph, who gained fame as a finalist on season 13 of America’s Got Talent, filed his lawsuit on New Year’s Eve, claiming he was fired after reporting what he described as a disturbing incident at a Las Vegas hotel.

According to court documents, Joseph discovered evidence that someone had entered his hotel room and left a handwritten note reading “Brian, I’ll be back … just us” signed by “Stone F” with a heart drawing.

The violinist, who performs under the nickname “The King of Violin,” said the incident made him fear he would be targeted for unwanted sexual advances and that he was terminated from the tour after reporting it to hotel security.

Joseph’s lawsuit alleges the firing was retaliation for speaking up about the harassment and claims he suffered severe emotional distress, PTSD, and financial losses as a result of his termination.

Smith’s legal team has mounted an aggressive defense through attorney Allen B. Grodsky, who called Joseph’s allegations “false, baseless, and reckless” in a statement to media outlets.

The lawsuit targets both Smith personally and his entertainment company, Treyball Studios Management, seeking unspecified damages for the alleged wrongful termination and harassment.