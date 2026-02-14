Wiz Khalifa Reveals Last Conversation & Promise To His Dad Before His Passing

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa posted devastating news on Friday when he announced his father, Laurence W. Thomaz, had died.

The Pittsburgh rapper took to Twitter to tell fans his Air Force veteran dad passed away peacefully.

“Today my father decided not to wake up,” Wiz wrote. “I will always love him, miss him and be greatful for the things he taught me. He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz.”

Today my father decided not to wake up. I will always love him, miss him and be greatful for the things he taught me. He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 13, 2026

Laurence served in the Air Force with Wiz’s mother, Peachie Wimbush, before their divorce when Wiz was two years old.

The military couple’s service meant constant moves during Wiz’s childhood years. He lived in Germany and Kentucky before landing in Pittsburgh as a teenager. That’s where Wiz started rapping and built his career into what it is today.

Laurence stayed involved in his son’s life even after the divorce. Wiz has talked about how his dad’s military background taught him important life lessons.

“The last conversation I had with my dad was him telling me how proud of me he was for the movie I was in, and I promised him I would do more. LT Forever,” Wiz Khalifa shared.

The last conversation i had with my dad was him telling me how proud of me he was for the movie i was in and I promised him i would do more. LT Forever 🕊️ — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 14, 2026

The rapper said his father helped shape him into the man he became. Wiz often spoke about wanting to break cycles from his childhood. He wanted things to be different with his own son, Sebastian.

“My father’s passing was sudden, but seeing how many people love and respect him makes me happy, and I know he’s proud that he left a positive impact on this earth. Literally all he ever wanted,” Wiz Khalifa added.

Wiz has been touring with his Good Vibes Only Tour and recently brought Sebastian on stage during shows. The rapper also dropped his Moses The Black Soundtrack project in January 2026.