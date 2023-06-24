Kanye West Could Be Entering AI Race With Robot Chefs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is expanding his business empire with a brand called YZY Shelter, which may produce robots, or provide housing for kids! Read more!

Music mogul and serial entrepreneur Ye—the man formerly known as Kanye West—may expand his portfolio into artificial intelligence and the culinary world.

A recent trademark application by Ye under the YZY SHLTR brand indicates his plans to venture into a wide range of services, including recipe advice, hotel and restaurant reservations, animal boarding, cake decorating and youth hostel services.

Notably, the application also lists “rental of robots for cooking” and “Rrntal of robots for preparing beverages,” hinting at a possible foray into the AI industry.

This is not Ye’s first experience with trademarks. He recently filed an application for “Yzy sock shoes,” which covers an assortment of clothing, footwear and headgear, even extending to socks with leather soles.

His holding company, Mascotte Holdings, has also been active in the trademark sphere. In 2022, the company submitted over 60 trademark applications to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and two years prior, it sought a trademark for Yeezy-branded cosmetics and beauty products.

Ye’s business interests span beyond fashion and cosmetics.

He has previously filed multiple trademark applications, including one for a dating app. His company, Yeezy, filed applications for DONDA for a series of electronic products, moving into wearable technology with products like smartwatches and glasses.

Additionally, Mascotte Holdings filed 10 new trademark applications for the word “Ye,” looking to cover products such as Ye-branded face masks, headphones, sports bags, curtains, and clothing.

Ye also applied for trademarks for select services like a personal lifestyle consultancy and a charity offering free legal services to low-income families.

These ventures follow Adidas’ decision to terminate its partnership with Ye in October 2022 due to his past anti-Semitic remarks.

With his latest move into the AI and culinary world with the potential to rent out cooking robots, Ye is once again pushing the boundaries of innovation, and it’s clear that West is not limiting himself to just music and fashion.