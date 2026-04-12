Ye Gets Roasted In Jonah Hill’s New Movie Over Antisemitism Claims

Jonah Hill’s new film features a scene that mocks Ye’s antisemitism while Hill simultaneously calls him the greatest artist alive.

Ye just got roasted in Jonah Hill’s new Apple TV film “Outcome,” and the irony is absolutely wild considering what Hill said about him just days earlier.

In the movie, a character working as a crisis PR agent delivers a line that cuts straight to the point: “Turns out that hating Jews doesn’t negatively affect a person’s career. In fact, it can even help.”

The camera then pans to a portrait of Ye hanging on the conference room wall, and that’s the entire joke right there.

It’s a direct response to Ye’s bizarre 2023 Instagram post where he claimed that watching Hill in “21 Jump Street” somehow cured his antisemitism and made him “like Jewish people again.”

The whole situation gets even more complicated because Hill recently told Zane Lowe that he considers Ye “probably the greatest artist to ever live” across any genre, even while acknowledging the rapper’s history of antisemitic statements.

Hill explained in his interview that he’s not trying to be “horribly mean” to Ye with the joke in “Outcome.”

Instead, he’s pointing out the absurdity of the situation.

“You’re gonna put the ’21 Jump Street’ poster up there and say you don’t hate Jews anymore? That’s pretty wild,” Hill said, describing his comedic approach to the scene.

Ye recently performed back-to-back sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles despite his repeated antisemitic comments over the years.

Hill pointed out in a separate interview with SiriusXM that the joke in his film also serves as commentary on Ye’s fanbase.

“You can go on a Jew-hating tour and then sell out SoFi Stadium,” Hill said, highlighting what he sees as the contradiction between consequences and celebrity status in modern entertainment.

The film “Outcome” stars Keanu Reeves as an A-list actor dealing with a reputation crisis, and Hill directed the project while also playing the role of a crisis PR agent named Ira Slitz.

The scene with Ye’s photo isn’t the only celebrity roast in the movie.

The conference room walls also feature photos of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Kim Kardashian, and Kevin Spacey, but the emphasis on Ye’s particular image in the antisemitism joke makes it clear who Hill wanted to highlight.

Ye’s history of antisemitic remarks includes wishing “death con 3” on Jewish people, praising Adolf Hitler, and promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories, actions that resulted in lost sponsorships, social media bans, and a block from entering the United Kingdom for a festival appearance.

The rapper has apologized multiple times, including in a Wall Street Journal ad, on social media, and in a message written in Hebrew, though Hill’s film suggests those apologies haven’t fully resolved the tension between them.

Hill has made it clear that, despite the joke, he harbors no genuine animosity toward Ye and hopes the rapper can eventually heal and make amends with the Jewish community.

“Outcome” is now streaming on Apple TV, and the film has already generated significant discussion about celebrity accountability and the strange dynamics of modern fame.