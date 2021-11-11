YFN Lucci Calls Out People Not Showing Him Love

Rayshawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett is currently awaiting trial in Georgia for felony murder, assault, and racketeering charges. Prosecutors claim YFN Lucci is a gang member who is responsible for the death of his associate James Adams.

Before his upcoming trial begins next May, YFN Lucci relayed a message via his Instagram Story. The “Everyday We Lit” hitmaker had a few words for anyone that may have turned their back on him during these difficult times.

“Everybody I Ever Told I Love I SHOWED EM,” read the Instagram post on YFN Lucci’s account. “Funny How Some Never Showed Me They Only Told Me!!!!!”

Prosecutors Have Been Building A Case Against YFN Lucci

28-year-old James Adams was murdered in Atlanta on December 10, 2020. YFN Lucci surrendered to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on May 10 of this year after first being detained in January. He was originally released on a $500,000 bond before a judge denied him a bond for the seperate racketeering indictment.

Authorities reportedly worked on the racketeering case against YFN Lucci and other alleged Blood members for six months before charges were formally filed. The prosecution is said to be based, in part, on Lucci’s rap lyrics, music videos, and social media posts.

The Atlanta-based rapper maintains his innocence. Drew Findling, YFN Lucci’s attorney, told the press, “[Lucci’s] not a gang member. What he is, is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple Platinum winner.”