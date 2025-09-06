Young Thug Explodes On YSL Crew, Denies Snitching In Leaked Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug called out multiple YSL members and denied snitching in a leaked track while teasing a new interview dropping Monday.

Young Thug ripped into former YSL affiliates and denied being a snitch in a leaked track and video titled “Closing Arguments” that surfaced online Friday (September 5), delivering a raw monologue aimed at clearing his name and torching his former crew.

The unreleased song opens with Young Thug addressing the swirling accusations that he cooperated with authorities in the ongoing YSL RICO case.

In the opening moments, he makes it clear he stands on his own code.

“You can’t compare no n#### to me, bro,” he insists. “N##### real rats round this m###########. Yeah, n####, I did what I did, trying my best to help my m############ brother get out the situation he was in, n####. I have no regrets. But don’t get it confused, don’t get it f##### up — ain’t no rat in me at all, kid. I’d rather die than tell on a n####, for real, for real. Only thing I regret is ever in my life f###### with y’all f### n#####. F### all y’all suckas.”

He didn’t stop there. The Atlanta rapper continued to draw a line between himself and others in the YSL camp, saying, “And it’s a big difference between me and y’all. Y’all n##### pointing n##### out and saying they did the crime, n#### I said he didn’t.”

Throughout the track, Thug name-drops several YSL members, calling out Gunna, Yak Gotti, YSL Slug and YSL Woody as “rats.” He also took aim at YSL Obama, SlimeLife Shawty and YSL DK, making it clear he’s cutting all ties.

Young Thug Faces Backlash Over Tribute Posts

Though Thug hasn’t publicly addressed the leak, he was active on social media the same day, paying tribute to late YSL artist Lil Keed, who died in 2023 at age 24 from a medical condition.

“I should’ve cherished him more then u n#####,” he wrote alongside a photo of Keed.

The post didn’t land well with everyone. Some users in the comments accused Thug of trying to manipulate public sympathy.

“bringing the dead up is basically pulling the sympathy card,” one user wrote. “‘Thug’ you need to do better ‘slime.'”

Another added, “U was probably talking s### about him too.”

One comment read, “You should have cherished the 5th amendment more.”

Thug isn’t staying silent for long. He announced a sit-down interview on the “Perspektives With Bank” podcast, set to drop Monday morning (September 8).